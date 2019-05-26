Barcelona Vs Valencia: President Bartomeu Gives Verdict On Valverde

Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde is already receiving a lot of criticism from fans for side’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia, but the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu is not putting the blame on the coach.

The president simply believes that it was not Barcelona’s night.

“We’ve been thinking about next season for some time, but this isn’t the moment to explain what will happen,” he says after the match.

“We won the league, so it has been an important season.

“Valverde has a contract and is the coach.

“This defeat was not the fault of our coach.

“We had many chances and the ball didn’t go in.”

Asked what grade he’d give for the 2018/19 season, Bartomeu speaks in quite positive terms.

“I wouldn’t consider this season a failure,” he insists.

“It was very good without being excellent.

“We lost a couple of matches here and at Anfield that cost us two titles.”

The president was asked about signings and if Barcelona would turn to the transfer market to try to improve for next season.

“Every year some players arrive,” he says.

“We’ve already got [Frenkie] De Jong confirmed and we’ll work to bring in new players and on those who’ll leave.

“But now is not the time.”