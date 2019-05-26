APC Bauchi Governorship Aspirant Dies

Former minister for Police affairs and APC Bauchi Governorship Aspirant Yakubu Lame has been confirmed dead, Concise News reports.

The online medium gathered that the politician died in the early hours of Sunday at Nizamiye hospital, Abuja after a protracted illness.

His funeral prayer was scheduled to hold at National Mosque, Abuja at 10 AM today Sunday.

A public affairs analyst in Bauchi State Musa Azare while reacting to the death of the former minister said Bauchi State, and indeed Nigeria, has lost a patriot who gave his all for betterment of his people.