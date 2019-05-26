Ambode Hands Over To Sanwo-Olu

Wife of the out-going governor of Lagos State and Chairperson of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode has handed over to the wife of the governor-elect, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

Concise News gathered that the Mrs Ambode at the ceremony in Ikeja on Sunday urged Sanwo-Olu to take the committee to a greater height.

She lauded the vision of the founding mothers of the committee, which was to complement the efforts of the government in critical areas that were women and children friendly.

“My dear sister, the incoming first lady of our great state, as you settle down to this office, I wish you all the best.

“Very importantly, learn to enjoy the journey you are about to embark upon.

“Always remember where you are going but never forget where you are coming from.

“I wish you good health, divine protection and guidance for great successes,” Ambode said.

Sanwo-Olu commended Ambode for taking COWLSO to an enviable height, promising that she would not deviate from the ideals of the committee.

“I thank my big sister, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, for the great steps she has taken to move the committee to its current level.

“I thank her for the words of encouragement that I should not be scared about the challenges of that office.

“I will do my best, God helping me, to move COWLSO to the next level,” said Sanwo-Olu.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of charity grants to 29 orphanages and the less privileged.