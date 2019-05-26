aussies-pool-fixtures-results-this-weekend
File image. Credit: Socceraust

This is a compilation of the advanced Week 47 UK football pool fixture for the 2019 Aussie football season for this weekend.

Concise News had earlier posted the  Aussie Week 36 2019 football pool fixtures, results and draws.

Advertise With Us

You can look them up in this place on this news medium.

In this week’s Aussie football pool fixtures, there are no panel games with about 10 of the matches to be played on Sunday.

Week 47 2019 Aussie Football Pool Fixtures, Games

As usual, we have compiled the fixtures for this weekend football pool in the 2019 Aussie season below.

This is to enable you to get your sure draws; bankers once the results for the fixtures this weekend are released.

So, check them out as seen below:

WEEK 47 – AUSSIE 2019 01-Jun-2019

# Advance Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Hakoah S.         Sutherlan.d S Sunday
2 Rockdale C.         Marconi S. Sunday
3 Sydney FC         Manly Utd.
4 Sydney Oly.         Mt Druitt T. Sunday
5 Sydney U.         Blacktown C. Sunday
6 Wollongong W.         Leichhardt Sunday
7 Brisbane C.         Gold Coast U. Sunday
8 Eastern S.         Moreton B.
9 Gold Coast K.         Redlands U.
10 Magpies C.         Western P.
11 Peninsula P.         Brisbane S.
12 Brisbane R.         Sunshine C.
13 SWQ Thunder         Olympic FC.
14 Capalaba         Mitchelton
15 Ipswich K.         Logan L.
16 Souths U.         Holland P.
17 Southside E.         Sunshine C.
18 Wolves FC         Rochedale R.
19 Altona M.         Melbourne K.
20 Dandenong T.         Kingston C.
21 Heidelberg U.         Green Gully
22 Pt Melbourne S.         Avondale
23 Ballarat C.         Murray Utd.
24 Box Hill         Brunswick C.
25 Bulleen L.         N. Geelong W
26 Eastern L.         Moreland Z.
27 Goulburn V.         St Albans S.
28 Langwarrin         Whittlesea R.
29 Melbourne C.         Geelong
30 Melbourne V.         Springvale W.
31 Moreland C.         Northcote C.
32 Werribee C.         Manningham U.
33 Cockburn C.         Bayswater C.
34 ECU Joondalup         Armadale
35 Perth G.         Inglewood U.
36 Rockingham C.         F. Athena
37 Sorrento         Perth
38 Stirling L.         Balcatta
39 Ad. Comets         Croydon K.
40 Adelaide O.         Adelaide U.
41 Metro Stars         Blue Eagle
42 Para Hills K.         Raiders
43 W. Adelaide         Campb’ltown C.
44 Kingborough L.         Devonport C.
45 Olympia W.         Hobart Z. Sunday
46 Riverside         Launceston C.
47 Edgeworth E.         Broadm’dow M. Sunday
48 Hamilton O.         Weston W. Sunday
49 L. Macquarie         Lambton J. Sunday

 

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR