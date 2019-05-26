$130,000 Refund: Nigerians Speak As Sports Minister Dalung Queries IAAF
Solomon Lalung

Nigerians have condemned the Minister of Sports and Youths Development Solomon Dalung over his stance on the refund of an overpayment by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Concise News understands that the IAAF had in 2017 mistakenly overpaid Nigeria with a $130, 000 and recently asked for a refund.

The body also threatened to ban Nigeria from international competitions if it fails to refund the money.

However, Dalung has queried the IAAF over the matter, saying the country did not steal the money from them.

Speaking on Saturday during the Okpekpe Road Race in Edo State, Dalung wondered why an organization of repute like the IAAF will make such a mistake.

He also noted that the country may not return the money and dared the athletics body to go ahead with the sanction since the money.

The development, has, however, been roundly condemned by Nigerians who vented their anger on Dalung via Twitter.

Concise News compiled the reactions to the development as captured below:

 

