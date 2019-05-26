$130,000 Refund: Nigerians Speak As Sports Minister Dalung Queries IAAF

Nigerians have condemned the Minister of Sports and Youths Development Solomon Dalung over his stance on the refund of an overpayment by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Concise News understands that the IAAF had in 2017 mistakenly overpaid Nigeria with a $130, 000 and recently asked for a refund.

The body also threatened to ban Nigeria from international competitions if it fails to refund the money.

However, Dalung has queried the IAAF over the matter, saying the country did not steal the money from them.

Speaking on Saturday during the Okpekpe Road Race in Edo State, Dalung wondered why an organization of repute like the IAAF will make such a mistake.

He also noted that the country may not return the money and dared the athletics body to go ahead with the sanction since the money.

The development, has, however, been roundly condemned by Nigerians who vented their anger on Dalung via Twitter.

Concise News compiled the reactions to the development as captured below:

Isn’t it just funny that some people still take the Buhari administration seriously with the likes of Solomon Dalung & cohorts still in priority executive office How the International world must view us as?? 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vKEPIHDS1D — Palooza (@tofa_palooza) May 26, 2019

I lived in the time of @MBuhari. I lived in the time of Solomon Dalung. And I also lived in the time of Yahaya Bello. What a life!😢😢😢 — OyeAde🆖 (@AdesinaOyedele) May 26, 2019

Solomon Dalung: Sanctions for what, did we ask you to send us money? Did we steal your money? Maga to sanwo mi se, kolorun ma ya wa oo. Too many premium yahoo boys in Abuja 🤣🤣 — Power (@OluniyiGates) May 26, 2019

But why?

Solomon Dalung, why? Solomon Dalung, J-boy with Y-Y sense. Original guy man. pic.twitter.com/bIQi4hAD4C — 'W ọ l é (@WolexAyejuyo) May 26, 2019

Solomon Dalung has finished work. The only way Nigeria can redeem its global image is to find the cure for cancer. — Moses Onche (@Meo_joule) May 26, 2019

Solomon Dalung's refusal to refund the money erroneously paid to Nigeria by IAAF is a clear case of a premium yahoo yahoo mindset. How can you take what doesn't belong to you and blame the owner for not keeping away from your sight? @officialEFCC you won't see this. — SUN (@AuditorSUN) May 26, 2019

Two Reasons why Buhari Picked Solomon Dalung:

1. Solomon Dalung was always on @bbchausa speaking what Buhari likes to hear.

2. Solomon Dalung was always in Hausa community of Unguwan Rogo drinking tea.

Now he's dragging Nigeria's reputation in the gutters @iaaforg https://t.co/m3ikD1rJ4o — Ben Bidi (@McBidis) May 26, 2019

Solomon Dalung, the Sports Minister has refused to return $130,000 errorneously credited to the Nigeria Athletics Federation by IAAF…This man is tarnishing our reputation oo — IKUJUNI SAMUEL (Sam Ore) (@TheSamOre) May 26, 2019

$130000 oga Solo Solomon Dalung. Na governmental yahooness be that o. Are you a yahoo boy? Biko refund them Abegiiii. — Rice Zul Bauchi (@RyceDee) May 26, 2019

IAAF is asking Solomon Dalung and his team to return the $130,000 that was mistakenly credited to our Athletics Federation by IAAF. Money they've probably used to "Eat Suya and drink henessy" in Abuja. 😁😁 Cooperate Yahoo boys. — That guy OsasCruze (@ItsOsas_) May 26, 2019

Solomon Dalung when IAAF asked Nigeria to return the $135k pic.twitter.com/uFbNNsVAiY — Ala gbawaa orachikwa II of Item (@unclekach) May 26, 2019

Nigeria has successfully ruined one of the few remaining chances we have at redeeming our image – sports. All because Mr. Integrity has someone like Solomon Dalung in charge. What a time to be alive. — Chimamkpam (@Chima_Saboyo) May 26, 2019

Solomon Dalung living his best life off IAAF benevolence. pic.twitter.com/J2KgXpWQ00 — Ala gbawaa orachikwa II of Item (@unclekach) May 26, 2019

Solomon Dalung when he got the XS $130k alert from IAAC

And Dalung when asked to return the XS… pic.twitter.com/niJ8GzSvtX — Ifeanyichukwu (@Afu_Dimkpa1) May 26, 2019

The moment Solomon Dalung saw the credit alert. pic.twitter.com/G6wJqduZi4 — A Friend of ur father (@lukeaigbe) May 26, 2019

Dear @iaaforg ,

Kindly report the usd130,000 transfer issue with the Nigerian sports minister Solomon dalung to the @FBI so that they will put him on the watch list and place him on travel ban.

Our issue in Nigeria is the dormant,docile and incompetent president.

Thanks. — BaronKings🇳🇬 (@Ezbaronkings) May 26, 2019

Dalung vs IAAF

IAAF:

☆We overpaid Nigeria by $130,000.

☆Nigeria has refused to refund.

☆We'll sanction Nigeria, if they don't pay.

Solomon Dalung:

☆They transferred money to us.

☆They confirmed the transaction to us.

☆After two months, they claim they overpaid us.#Nigeria pic.twitter.com/o22ucKHIqC — Crisscross Africa (@crisscrosafrica) May 26, 2019