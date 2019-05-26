Every Children’s Day is a time to reflect on these precious gifts that God has given to mankind and to send wishes, messages, and prayers to them to show your love.

As a parent, having children is one of the most significant things that can happen to you. The Holy book says that they are gifts from God and that’s why the day is special.

You may not have some children biologically but that does not rule out the fact that every child deserved to be adored and loved by all.

Children’s Day Messages, Prayers, Wishes, Quotes

So, if you are a teacher, parents or have some kids you wish to celebrate on Children’s Day, here is a compilation of messages, wishes, prayers and quotes you can send to them:

1. The earth reveals its innocence through the smiles of children. A very warm wish for all the children on this special day. Happy children’s day!

2. The sweetest period of anyone’s life is their childhood. A very happy children’s day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

3. Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy children’s day!

4. The most precious thing in this world is a smile on the face of a child. Happy children’s day to every kid in the world. You’re so special to us!

5. Children carry the hopes for our brighter tomorrow and the dreams of our happy future. Wishing a very enjoyable day for children all over the world.

6. May the innocence in their smiles and the purity of their hearts stay forever unfaded. Wishing a joyful children’s day to every kid in the world!

7. God loves every child so much that he creates each one of them with unimaginable perfection. Truly, children are blessings from heaven. Happy children’s day!

8. If money could buy happiness, everyone would go back to their childhood with all the money they have. Childhood is awesome like every child is. Happy children’s day!

Children’s Day Wishes From Parents

9. Every little smile on your face brings the boundless joy of parenthood to our heart. All the charm and joy of this day is for you. Happy children’s day!

10. All our sacrifices and hard works are for making this world a beautiful place for you. You are everything to us. happy children’s day my dear!

11. Nothing will make us happier than watching you grow up to be even a better human being than we are. All the good wishes to you on this day!

12. We feel proud all the time for having you as our child. You can make all our pains go away with just a little smile of yours. Happy children’s day!

13. Simply having a look at you fills our hearts with boundless joy and make us feel relieved from all the anxieties of this world. Wishing you a happy children’s day!

14. On this very special day, we look forward to spending some really mesmerizing moments with you because you’re so special to us. Happy children’s day!

15. Our greatest pleasure lies in bringing smiles on your face and creating some moments for you to remember in the future. Happy children’s day!

16. Our every today is spent on building a beautiful tomorrow for you. Your happiness means the most to us. Wishing you a happy children’s day!

Children’s Day Wishes From Teachers

17. Every child is a miracle with each having their own ways make this world a beautiful place for us. happy children’s day to every child in the world!

18. Your children need more time for you than the gifts you buy for them. Let them know how special they are to you. Happy children’s day!

19. Children should be taught how to be a good human being than how to be rich. A very warm wish for every kid on this very special day!

20. We may be your teachers but we also have a lot more things to learn from you, especially, how to laugh with all your hearts. Happy children’s day!

21. On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way that we can. Because they are our future!

22. If we want to see our future filled with happiness and harmony, we must teach our kids to be a good human being more than anything else. happy children’s day!

23. A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to be always busy with something and know how to demand with all his might what you want.

24. Kids, there are no words describe how special you are to us. Come on let’s enjoy this day with fun and laughter. Happy Children’s Day!

25. Time for some splashing fun Cheers and jolly time for everyone because it’s Children’s Day, May the love and laughter always stay on every child’s face! Happy Children’s Day!

26. Childhood means Fun unlimited… The bounteous shower of love and care… Realm of imagination… The joy of growing up… Happy Children’s Day!

27. Dear children! A smile of yours can show heaven on earth. A twinkle of your eyes can still us for ages. Happy children’s day. God Bless.

28. Childhood is An enchanting vista, An endless fun, A joyful classroom, An experience, An era of imagination, An artistic journey, An ode to love and A happy moment, Happy Children’s Day!

29. Never stop screaming, playing and laughing, it’s part of your childhood which will always be with you. Happy Children’s Day!

30. They may not always smell pure and sweet, A dirty diaper or a dampened sheet But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile, The joys of parenthood are all worthwhile. Happy Children’s Day!

31. Treat your kid like a darling for the first five years. For the next five years, scold them. By the time they turn sixteen, treat them like a friend. Your grown-up children are your best friends.

More Children’s Day Messages You Can Share On Social Media

32. We are the future, The hope for a brighter tomorrow. We, the children of the world are symbols of promise and potential, Happy Children’s Day!

33. Remember when we were little, we always wanted to grow up Now we realize it was better being a kid! Wishing all my dear friends a Happy Children’s Day!

34. When I was little I used to close the fridge door really slowly just to see when the lights went out Feeling nostalgic! Wish you all a Happy Children’s Day!

35. Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together, make this world a beautiful garden. Happy Children’s Day!

36. My best childhood memory was falling sleep on the couch and waking up in the bed thinking… Wow! I can teleport! Wish you a Happy Children’s Day!

37. When we are old and failing, it is the memories of childhood which can be summoned most clearly. Wish you all a Happy Children’s Day!

38. Children Are Like A Wet Cement. Whatever Falls On Them Makes An Impression. HAPPY CHILDRENS DAY HAVE A DAY OF CHILDHOOD MEMORIES!

39. Every child is a gift of nature, give them their today, give them time to play and make way for their future. Happy Children’s Day!

40. Childhood is about innocence and playfulness. It is about joy and freedom. Happy Children’s Day!

41. There are only two lasting gifts we should give our children, One is roots and second is wings. Happy Children’s Day

42. We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, Yet we forget that he is someone today. Happy Children Day!

43. Such a treasure your precious child is, Who will thrive on every hug and kiss. Hold them close and sing them songs; they will only be a child for so long. Happy Children’s Day…

44. Children are the best creation of God, they spread joy in every season. Happy Children’s Day.

Children’s Day Quotes

45. Children are natural Zen masters; their world is brand new in each and every moment. – John Bradshaw

46. You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have for instance. – Franklin P. Jones

47. We cannot fashion our children after our desires, we must have them and love them as God has given them to us. – Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

48. Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven. – Henry Ward Beecher

49. There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children. – Nelson Mandela

50. Every child is an artist, the problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up. – Pablo Picasso

51. Hugs can do great amounts of good — especially for children. – Princess Diana

52. Our children can achieve great things when we set high expectations for them. – Jeb Bush

53. Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see. – John W. Whitehead

2019 Children’s Day Message: More Options

54. Children are a heritage of the Lord. It’s a wonderful blessing to have you as my child. I love you dearly. Happy children’s day.

55. Childhood is an enchanting period, no worries, no responsibilities. Enjoy it while it lasts dear child. Happy children’s day.

56. Dear child, may you never lose your innocence. May life not be hard on you. May that twinkle in your eyes never lose its shine. Happy children’s day.

57. The period of childhood, the period of unlimited fun, the period of bliss, the period of innocence, the joy of growing up. Happy children’s day.

58. May you never lose the joy of childhood, may it accompany you into adulthood and stay with you for the rest of your life. Happy children’s day.

59. There are no words to describe how special you are to us. You are an amazing blessing we’re thankful for. Happy children’s day child.

60. May you grow up to be what we could never be. May you surpass every one of our expectations. Happy children’s day.

61. Our world is so much more colourful because we have wonderful children like you. Happy children’s day.

62. I remember when I first had you, I could gaze at you the whole day. You were so cute and lovely. You still are and I love you more each passing day. Happy children’s day.

63. Each passing day reveals what a wonderful blessing you are. My heart swells with pride each time I look at you and I’m so proud of the adult you’re becoming. Happy children’s day my dear child.

64. You have the seed of greatness in you my child. You can be anything you want to be. Happy children’s day.

65. Your coming into our home is a tremendous blessing we are thankful for. We will always do our best to ensure that you have the life you deserve. Happy children’s day.

Children’s Day Celebration Wishes

66. You have made us proud parents, the envy of all others. You are an amazing child, one in a million and we love you ever so dearly. Happy children’s day.

68. No matter what happens dear child, always remember you have everything it takes to get to the top. You are not mediocre, you were born for greatness. Happy children’s day.

You can always count on the values we have instilled in you to help you make the right decisions at critical moments. Happy children’s day.

69. Dear child, you are a treasure, a precious gift. May you thrive all the days of your life. Happy children’s day.

70. I will always love you unconditionally my child. You can always count on me. Happy children’s day.

71. Always do yourself, proud child. Always aim for the best. One day I will be gone and you will be left alone with your choices. So it’s important to choose wisely. I love you dearly. Happy children’s day.

72. Dear child, may you always hold your head high. May you never bring disgrace to my name. May each new day find you better than the previous one. Happy children’s day.

73. Enjoy the pleasures of childhood, enjoy the freedom, enjoy the thrills. May laughter never depart from your mouth. Happy children’s day.

74. You’re the world’s most valuable resources. You’re the hope for a bright future. Happy children’s day.

75. Today is your day child, enjoy it to the fullest. Happy children’s day.

76. We have hope of a beautiful future because we have you. May you fulfil your May excellence distinguish you from amongst your contemporaries. Happy children’s day

77. The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence. – Denis Waitley

78. Every child born into the world is a new thought of God, an ever fresh and radiant possibility. – Kate Douglas Wiggin

79. Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man. – Rabindranath Tagore

80. I am so proud to have you as my kid. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. You fill my days with joyful moments. It’s your special day my baby. Happy Children’s Day!

81. Children Are the Most Precious of God’s Creations. They spread the fragrance of love wherever they go. And spread joy and happiness in every season. Handle them to care and love. Happy Children’s Day!

83. Wishing a joyful children’s day to every kid in the world!

85. Childhood is awesome like every child is. May the innocence in their smiles and the purity of their hearts stay forever unfaded. Wishing a very enjoyable day for children all over the world.

86. Time for splashing some naughtiness and fun for your little munchkin. Happy Children’s Day!!

87. Children are like wet cement. Whatever falls on them makes an impression. Happy Children’s Day!!

88. Babyhood is all about innocence and kindness. It is all about joy and fun. Cheers to a happy life. Happy Children’s Day!!

89. Dear children, your smile can melt our heart and take our anger away. Love you, dear.

Happy Children’s Day!!

90. When I was little I always wanted to grow up, When I grew up I always want to become a kid again. Enjoy your childhood sweetie. Happy Children’s Day!

91. Children are the incarnation of God. Celebrating the spirit of innocent childhood today. Happy Children’s Day!!

92. Keep the child in you alive always! To the child within you. Happy Children’s Day

93. Cheers and jolly time, ’cause it’s Children’s Day. Hold them close and sing them songs

Let’s celebrate the spirit of childhood on this International Children’s Day!

94. 3 Things to learn from a CHILD- 1st- To Be Happy For No Reason. 2nd- To Be Always Busy Doing Something. 3rd- To Know How To Demand Small ThingsWithout Ego. Happy children’s day.

94. Children spread joy and happiness in every season, as they are the most beautiful creation of God. They spread the fragrance of love wherever they go. And stay where they get love. Happy Children’s Day!

95. The best thing to spend on your children is your time. Give your little love to a child and see what you get. A great deal back. Children have more need of models than of critics. So love them.

96. An innocent cuddle and a lovely smile. Are The joys of parenthood, which is worthwhile!

Happy Children’s Day..!!

97. Whatever they grow up to be, they are still our children, and the one most important of all the things we can give to them is unconditional love.

98. Childhood means Fun unlimited… Bounteous shower… Of love and care…Realm of imagination… The joy of growing up… Happy Children’s Day!

99. On this Children’s Day. Take the pledge that you would guide your children towards becoming better humans. Happy Children’s Day!

100. What is life without children? Like a world without the sun, stars and moon. Blessed are the ones who have children. Shower all your love on them. Happy Children’s Day

101. Childhood is all about being wild, having fun and enjoying a carefree life. Enjoy your childhood till it lasts. Happy Children’s Day!

102. Children are the future. Nurture them right, so that they grow up to be able leaders.

And lead the world towards light. Happy Children’s Day

103. Today is Children’s Day. Celebrate it and take a pledge to grow up to be ideal citizens and work for the betterment of the nation and the world. Happy Children’s Day

104. Children are sensitive and innocent, they are the little angels of God and the future of mankind. Wishing children very best on this Children’s Day

105. May the love n laughter always stay on every child’s face. Happy Children’s Day

NB: These messages were not written by this author but compiled from several sources and edited where needed.