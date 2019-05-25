Zlatan Ibile Premieres New Video ”This Year” (Watch)

Zanku frontliner, Zlatan Ibile, has been busy since being set free by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with the release of a video of a new single titled “This Year” just after releasing #4DaysInEkotieboh.

Zlatan was arrested by the EFCC alongside fellow artiste Naira Marley over alleged internet fraud. He was released later while his friend was taken to court and subsequently remanded in prison.

The new video was directed by Clarence Peters while Rexxie produced the song.

See video below: