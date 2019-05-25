Zamfara youths exchanged blows in the Supreme Court premises over the judgment nullifying the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Concise News had reported earlier that the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal challenging the nullification of the APC primary elections in Zamfara state. Also, the court voided all votes cast for the party during the general elections.

The five-member panel of justices, in a collective judgment, upheld the appeal that the conducted primaries by the APC in Zamfara are not in accordance with the party rules.

In a lead judgment by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, the apex court awarded cost of N10m against APC in favour of the Kabiru Marafa faction of the APC and others involved in the appeal.