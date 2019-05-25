Paulo Dybala might leave Juventus notwithstanding the Argentine’s desire to stay at the club. However, a lot will depend on the Bianconeri.

Concise News had earlier reported that Dybala confirmed that he is not willing to leave the Serial A giants for Manchester United this summer, it was, however, learned that the Juve attacker has many clubs willing to sign him in this summer transfer window.

According to Corriere dello Torino, Dybala has many suitors and after the economic effort made to sign Ronaldo, Juve cannot afford another summer in the red. Due to this, at least one big departure will be necessary and Dybala is one of the players that could be sacrificed.

The 25 years-old no longer has the decision in his hand but Juventus will thoroughly decide the proposals. At Continassa they are assured that a proposal from the former Bianconeri director Giuseppe Marotta will arrive.

Meanwhile, after signing Dybala during his time at Juve, Marotta would like to bring him to the San Siro and make him the protagonist of the new Inter Milan cycle under the leadership of Antonio Conte.