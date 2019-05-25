Tinubu Tells Fayemi What To Do To Nigeria Governors' Forum

National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has advised the newly elected Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, to reposition the body to aide national development.

Fayemi, who returned, for a second term, as governor of Ekiti in 2018, emerged as the chairman of the NGF on Wednesday in Abuja.

And Tinubu, in a letter of congratulation, also urged Fayemi to utilise the forum for advancing the frontiers of fiscal federalism and support President Muhammadu Buhari in the task of taking Nigeria to the Next Level.

“Please accept my congratulations over your unanimous election as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum,” the former governor of Lagos state noted.

“Your election is a mark of respect for you by your colleagues and confidence in your ability to lead them meritoriously for the next two years.

“Having known and related with you over the years, I’m certain that you will perform creditably well given your impeccable credentials, competence, integrity and fine leadership ability.

“Your experience as the Governor of Ekiti State in the first term, Minister of Mines in Abuja and your remarkable comeback as Governor for a second term have all enriched you for this assignment.

“I hope and pray that you will build a team that will properly position the NGF to contribute positively to national development and advance the frontiers of important issues such as fiscal federalism.’’