After the apex court ruling, Zamfara youths on Friday were seen within the Supreme court premises in Abuja, exchanging blows, over the court judgment nullifying the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Concise News had reported earlier that the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal challenging the nullification of the APC primary elections in Zamfara state. Also, the court voided all votes cast for the party during the general elections.

The five-member panel of justices, in a collective judgment, upheld the appeal that the conducted primaries by the APC in Zamfara are not in accordance with the party rules.

This online news medium learned that the Supreme Court in a lead judgement by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji awarded cost of N10m against APC in favour of the Kabiru Marafa faction of the APC and others involved in the appeal.

Recalls that the governor-elect of the state, Mukhtar Shehu, filed the appeal challenging the judgment of a Sokoko appellate court which nullified the ruling party’s primaries in the state.

Immediately the news of the judgment broke, Zamfara youths who were within the apex court premises, started exchanging blows.