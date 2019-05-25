An engagement ring is a big, important and expensive purchase, loaded with symbolism. Therefore, shopping for an engagement ring can be a daunting yet exciting experience for both men and women.

But with so many options to choose from, figuring out what your ideal ring might look like is important.

Although, engagement ring possibilities are endless these days, meaning there is a style out there to suit every bride to be irrespective of their stylish and fashionista class, you will definitely get their perfect engagement ring.

Simple Steps For Choosing The Perfect Engagement Ring

Engagement rings come in all sizes, shapes, and colours to appeal to each individual’s style and budget. So when choosing an engagement ring for your bride to be, you need to consider her taste in jewelry and remember it is all about her. But at the same time, keep your eye out for the following trends:

Style

Does she prefer colorful, vibrant pieces or understated, austere, and traditional styles? However, before you step foot into a jewelry store, think about the woman who will be wearing the ring. Take her average day into account as well. Does she work with her hands? If so, she may need a ring that doesn’t sit up high off her finger.

Colour

What colour of stones does she seem to gravitate towards? Does she lean towards colour, or does she generally keep things simple in whites, silvers, and golds? However, over the last few years, there has been an increase in engagement rings being presented to future brides with coloured gemstones, whether it be a sapphire, ruby or emerald.

Metals/Bands

The band is the metal holding stones in place. Does she aim for silver, gold, or white? Or is she a kind of person that is interested in funkier, more out-there designs and materials? When it comes to the band, There are lot of variety of metals to choose from. One popular choice is platinum, it is the most durable and especially pure, making it a great hypoallergenic choice for those with sensitive skin.

Size

How big are the stones or pieces on most of her jewelry? Does she like smaller, more inconspicuous jewels or big and flashy rings? Also you need to consider her finger side before choosing any engagement ring for her, There is nothing embarrassing as buying an undersized or oversize proposal ring.

Budget

Budget is an important factor as it will help you to establish what your options are. It is important to do as much research as possible, and seek professional advice where possible to ensure you get what you pay for.

Types Of Engagement Rings

We hope this helps you figure out the engagement ring style that feels right for you and your better half.

Engagement ring possibilities are endless these days that why we compile different types of engagement rings that you will love.

1. Glamorous Engagement Rings

Glamorous engagement rings are detailed, intricate and often noticeably large. We are not just talking about the center stone, but the entire ring itself. The band, shank, side stones, halo and all make a loud statement.

2. Acrostic Engagement Rings

An acrostic engagement ring is such a romantic idea. Acrostic rings tend to be more like eternity rings in style (a band with stones set into it), but the chosen stones spell out a word. The ring above spells out ‘Dearest’, how sweet is that! These rings date back to the Napoleonic era, but are having a bit of a moment once again.

3. Modern Engagement Rings

As with anything alternative, the sky really is the limit when it comes to modern engagement rings, there are exciting designers around the world, making beautiful, and innovative designs.

Modern engagement rings come in all shapes and sizes and its split shanks, cable bands, bezel settings and hints of colour are very common, though clean lines and a sleek, minimalist aesthetic are a must.

4. Vintage Engagement Rings

Vintage-style engagement rings are also fairly intricate, with details that reflect the era the ring was inspired by. However, if you know your other half loves vintage style, appreciates gifts with a story behind them, or has a romance about a certain era, it’s likely she might have her eye on an antique or vintage engagement ring.

5. Art Nouveau Engagement Rings

Art Nouveau engagement ring is the most stylised and identifiable vintage jewellery style. For instance, jewelry from the art nouveau period featured organic, curved forms that took their cue from the natural world. Nouveau was a celebration of the creative arts, so its jewellery often looks hand-scripted, featuring lots of swirls, pastel colours, and influences from flowers, birds and butterflies.

For an engagement ring look for something delicate, with petal-shaped side stones, swirled embellishment and beading.

6. Unique Engagement Rings

Unique engagement rings often incorporate different metals, less common diamond shapes, and intricate band details. When considering this ring style, look for a version with no more than two unconventional features. The one that has a lot of different details can be tough to match with a wedding band.

7. Classic Engagement Rings

Classic engagement rings are often simple, with a thin band and one dominant center stone. While halo engagement rings the hallmark of which are tiny pavé diamonds that encircle the center gemstone. They have been a trend over the last decade or so, and they still exude an elegance that is synonymous with classic-style rings.

8. Coloured Stone Engagement Rings

Coloured stone engagement rings cover a wealth of ring styles that don’t feature white diamonds. Look to classics like rubies, emeralds and sapphires, as well as more trendy stones like tanzanite, morganite or grey diamonds.

9. Suspended Stones Engagement Rings

Suspended stones can play on the geometric trend, but they can also be a great way to show off a spectacular stone, be sure to check out different wedding ring pairings with these, as the wrong band could throw this style off.

10. Bombe Engagement Rings

A bombe engagement ring has a raised dome, embellished with gemstones, this one is for ladies who love a little luxury.

11. Baroque Engagement Rings

An authentic baroque engagement ring will be pretty hard to come by, but there are lots of makers creating beautiful baroque-inspired pieces. These rings will be gold-heavy, with uneven stones, and lots of ornate gothic-style detailing.

12. Minimal Engagement Rings

A minimal ring is pretty much what it says on the tin, a thin band, a delicate setting, small understated stones. These rings sometimes have a geometric element to them too. This is for ladies that don’t love to make a loud statement.

13. Granulated Engagement Rings

Granulated beading is starting to appear in lots of contemporary jewellery, and is a follow-on from the trend for molten rings. Nice for someone who likes detailing, but not too much sparkle.

14. Halo Engagement Rings

Halo designs featuring traditional round and cushion shaped diamonds are especially sought after, perhaps because of their romantic vintage-inspired look, or because of the way a halo of accent diamonds makes a center diamond appear larger.

15. Enamel Engagement Rings

While enamel isn’t as durable as diamonds or sapphires, it has been becoming increasingly sought-after for engagement rings. If your better half don’t really like to make a very loud statement, just make sure you invest in some rubber gloves too, for doing the dishes.