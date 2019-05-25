Ramadan fasting has reached day 20 today, Saturday, May 25th; and here are some quotes, images and prayers selected for you and your loved ones.

#RamadanQuotes

Our Lord! Pour (Bestow on us abundantly) patient on us and bestow us death as Muslims.

Photo credit: dpIslam Post

Allah never expects us to be perfect during Ramadan but He expects us to be trying!

O, Allah! you are the who love to forgives greatly, and love to forgive so forgive me.

O, Allah! Save me From the Hell Fire!

Our Lord! Bestow on us mercy from yourself, and facilitate for us our affair in the right way.

Verily Allah and his angels make supplications for Muhammad, O you who believe supplicates upon Him for peace and tranquillity.

