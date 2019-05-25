Ramadan 2019: Day 20 Quotes, Images, Prayers, ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes

Ramadan fasting has reached day 20 today, Saturday, May 25th; and here are some quotes, images and prayers selected for you and your loved ones.

Advertise With Us

#RamadanQuotes

Our Lord! Pour (Bestow on us abundantly) patient on us and bestow us death as Muslims.

 

Ramadan Day 20: ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotesPhoto credit: dpIslam Post

 

ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 ramadan 2019 prayer times, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table

Allah never expects us to be perfect during Ramadan but He expects us to be trying!

Ramadan 2019: Day 15 Quotes, Images, Dua (Prayers)

#Ramadan Dua (prayers) and Dhikr.

O, Allah! you are the who love to forgives greatly, and love to forgive so forgive me.

Ramadan 2019: Ramadan Day 9 Quotes, Images, Prayers

Ramadan 2019: Day 16 Quotes, Images, Prayers

O, Allah! Save me From the Hell Fire!Ramadan 2019: Day 10 Quotes, Images, Dua (Prayers)

 

ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 ramadan 2019 prayer times, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table

Our Lord! Bestow on us mercy from yourself, and facilitate for us our affair in the right way.

Ramadan 2019: Ramadan Day 9 Quotes, Images, Prayers

Verily Allah and his angels make supplications for Muhammad, O you who believe supplicates upon Him for peace and tranquillity.Ramadan 2019: Ramadan Day 9 Quotes, Images, Prayers

Recommended: Ramadan 2019: Day 19 Quotes, Images, Prayers

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR