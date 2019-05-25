President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital to commission projects executed by the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Concise News gathered that President Buhari held a private meeting with Amosun shortly after his arrival relating to the sanction of Governor Amosun.

Reports have it that among the agenda of the private meeting was on how to resolve his suspension from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) surrounding the issues of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Recalls that the governor was sanctioned for an anti-party activity, related to backing a candidate of the APM, Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade.

Meanwhile, Buhari’s presidential chopper NAF 540 landed at Arcade Ground, State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan at about 10:30 am.

The President with his entourage will commission some projects by the outgoing Governor of the state.