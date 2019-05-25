The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the contact email of its Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim. This, “to fulfil the open door policy of his administration”, Concise News reports.

Recall Brigadier General Ibrahim was appointed DG in April and he assumed duty this month.

The scheme writes on its official Twitter handle on Friday: “This is to inform Staff nationwide and Corps Members that you can reach the Director-General through this Email Address Sibrahimdg@gmail.com In a bid to fulfil the open door policy of his administration and ease of communication flow.”

In a bid to fulfil the open door policy of his administration and ease of communication flow.

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim hails from Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State of Nigeria.

After his primary and secondary education, he proceeded to the University of Jos where he obtained his Bachelors and Masters degrees before he later bagged a PGDE from Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State and a PhD in History from the University of Abuja. Until his appointment, he was working at the Nigerian Army University, Biu.