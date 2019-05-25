Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Saturday, May 25th, 2019.
1. Supreme Court Cedes Zamfara To PDP, Voids Votes In Guber Election
The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the All Progressive Congress (APC) did not conduct valid primaries in the build-up to the 2019 general elections in Zamfara as the court voided all votes cast for the party during the general elections. The ruling party finally lost its bid to govern Zamfara State for the next four years following the Supreme Court ruling.
2. New Zamfara Governor-elect Speaks On Supreme Court Verdict
3. What Atiku Said About Supreme Court Zamfara Judgment
The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court which declared PDP winner of the governorship election in Zamfara State. Atiku said the apex court upheld the rule of law and did justice by the decision which also declared his party winner in the state’s House of Assembly elections.
4. Ekiti Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Fayemi’s Victory, Dismisses PDP, Olushola’s Appeal
The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Kayode Fayemi as Ekiti State governor after dismissing the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka challenging Fayemi’s victory. In its ruling, the five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad unanimously held that the appeal challenging the outcome of the poll lacked merit.
5. Death Penalty Approved For Cattle Rustling, Kidnapping In Buhari’s Katsina
Katsina state governor Aminu Masari has signed into law mandatory death sentence for anyone convicted of cattle rustling or kidnapping in the northwest state. Concise News also learned that the offence of rape carries the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment in addition to a fine and compensation to victim. The state governor’s action followed recent attacks in the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.
6. Tinubu Tells Fayemi What To Do To Nigeria Governors’ Forum
National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has advised the newly elected Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, to reposition the body to aide national development. Tinubu, in a letter of congratulation, also urged Fayemi to utilise the forum for advancing the frontiers of fiscal federalism and support President Muhammadu Buhari in the task of taking Nigeria to the Next Level.
7. Buhari’s Minister Speaks On Division In Cabinet Over National Carrier
Nigeria’s Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has denied reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is divided over mode of implementation of the National Carrier project. Concise News understands that Sirika was reacting to comments purportedly made by his colleague in the Ministry of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on the Nigeria Air project.
8. After Herdsmen Radio, Ohanaeze Challenges FG To Launch Biafra Radio
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has challenged the Federal Government to be straight with Nigerians about the proposed radio station for Fulani herdsmen. Concise News reports that the spokesman of the group, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, in a statement forwarded on Friday, warned the Federal Government to stop any negative tendencies that could raise suspicion or further divide the country. Ibegbu claimed that the establishment of radio station had nothing to do with killings and kidnappings by armed Fulani herdsmen.
9. Under-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Maul Qatar To Get Off To Winning Start
The Flying Eagles of Nigeria got off to a winning start at this year’s U20 World Cupas they thrashed Qatar 4-0 in an opening Group D clash. Concise News reports that the Nigeria U-20s dominated the contest and deserved their big win against a team that offered very little resistance in Poland. The victory is a big boost for the team leading up to Monday’s next group game against the USA.
10. Nigeria Names Final Super Falcons World Cup Squad (Official)
Nigeria has announced the final Super Falcons squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup holding in France. Concise News reports that FC Barcelona Femení star Asisat Oshoala and France-based forward Desire Oparanozie headline the squad, which features plenty of highly-coveted firepower atop the field, unveiled on Friday. Meanwhile, Onome Ebi could become the first African (male or female) to play at five World Cups come June at the age of 35.
That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.