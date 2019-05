Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Saturday, May 25th, 2019.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the All Progressive Congress (APC) did not conduct valid primaries in the build-up to the 2019 general elections in Zamfara as the court voided all votes cast for the party during the general elections. The ruling party finally lost its bid to govern Zamfara State for the next four years following the Supreme Court ruling. 2. New Zamfara Governor-elect Speaks On Supreme Court Verdict The Peoples Democratic Party’s Bello Matawalle, who on Friday emerged Zamfara Governor-elect, has commended Nigeria ’s judicial system for standing up to the truth in the discharge of its responsibilities. Matawalle became the new governor-elect as the candidate with the second highest number of votes from the last governorship election in the state.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.