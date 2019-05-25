The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has announced that the Academy examination centres selection and printing of examination cards have commenced.

Concise News learned that the NDA Board Management made this information known, adding that it is now expected of all prospective candidates to proceed and choose their preferred exam centres and also print their exam cards through the NDA official portal.

This is in reference to your application for the 71st Regular Course admission, you are to visit the portal or use the guide shared below.

This online platform is passing this information to applicants for the NDA Exam Centres Selection/Printing of Exam Cards 2019/2020.

How To Print Exam Card

Visit the NDA portal or Here

Then provide your information.

Who Can Print the Examination Cards?

All shortlisted candidates are expected to check their email used during registration to enable them to print their examination cards.

Meanwhile, candidates who are not shortlisted or who didn’t receive an email notification can also proceed in printing the Exams Slip by visiting the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA application portal.

Important Notice

The Defence Academy Screening Test will soon commence. Eligible and qualified candidates should go to their screening test centres with these important documents listed below:

Acknowledgement Form, Screening Test Admission Card JAMB result slip Two (2) postcard sized (35 x 5 inches) photographs.

It is very essential to note that all applicants to come along with their photographs, the size of passport photograph and the following must be written on it, as listed below:

Candidate’s Name JAMB Reg No State Screening Test Centre, Course of study and Signature at the back.

NDA Examination Selection Centre 2019