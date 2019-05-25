How To Check Centre, Print Exam Cards: how to check nda exam centre 2019, nda exam card print out, nda entrance examination date and time, when is nda exam starting, nigeria defence academy exam date 2019, nigerian defence academy, nda exam card printing 2019, nda official portal

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has announced that the Academy examination centres selection and printing of examination cards have commenced.

Concise News learned that the NDA Board Management made this information known, adding that it is now expected of all prospective candidates to proceed and choose their preferred exam centres and also print their exam cards through the NDA official portal.

This is in reference to your application for the 71st Regular Course admission, you are to visit the portal or use the guide shared below.

This online platform is passing this information to applicants for the NDA Exam Centres Selection/Printing of Exam Cards 2019/2020.

How To Print Exam Card

  • Visit the NDA portal or Here
  • Then provide your information.

Who Can Print the Examination Cards?

All shortlisted candidates are expected to check their email used during registration to enable them to print their examination cards.

Meanwhile, candidates who are not shortlisted or who didn’t receive an email notification can also proceed in printing the Exams Slip by visiting the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA application portal.

Important Notice

The Defence Academy Screening Test will soon commence. Eligible and qualified candidates should go to their screening test centres with these important documents listed below:

  1. Acknowledgement Form,
  2. Screening Test Admission Card
  3. JAMB result slip
  4. Two (2) postcard sized (35 x 5 inches) photographs.

It is very essential to note that all applicants to come along with their photographs, the size of passport photograph and the following must be written on it, as listed below:

  1. Candidate’s Name
  2. JAMB Reg No
  3. State
  4. Screening Test Centre, Course of study and Signature at the back.

NDA Examination Selection Centre 2019

S/N State Centre
1 Adamawa Govt Day Secondary School Opposite HQ 23 Armd Bde, Yola
2 Borno Command Secondary School, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri
3 Edo Army Day Secondary School NASST, Benin
4 Enugu Command Day Secondary School, Abakpa Barracks, Enugu
5 FCT Command Day Secondary School, Lungi Barracks, Abuja
6 IMO Holy Ghost College, Owerri
7 Kano Army Day Secondary School Bukavu Barracks, Kano
8 Kaduna Nigerian Defence Academy, Permanent Site, Afaka, Kaduna
9 Kaduna Nigerian Defence Academy, Old Site, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna
10 Kwara Nigerian Army School of Education (NASE) Ilorin
11 Lagos Command Children’s School/ Command Day Secondary School, Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos
12 Lagos Command Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos
13 Oyo Command Day Secondary School Odogbo, Ibadan
14 Plateau Command Secondary School Zaria Road Jos
15 Rivers Command Secondary School Bori Camp, Port Harcourt