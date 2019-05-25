Mr. P Reignites P-Square Fight, Vows To Sue Brother's Promoters

Mr. P, one half of the defunct pop group P-Square has threatened to sue the promoters of his brother Rudeboy‘s show in Angola for using his image without his consent.

Mr. P posted the photo the show promoters were using to publicise Rudeboy’s upcoming show in Angola this weekend which had the face of the twin brothers on his Instagram page and wrote, “Na Wa o! So they needed my image to sell their show Angola. This promoters @pubfoureventos you’ll be hearing from my lawyers soon.”

While many of his followers who commented on the post were in full support of him suing the promoters, some others pounced on him for being “childish” and advised him to avoid things that will escalate quarrel with his brother.

The twin brothers who churned out countless hit songs for music fans together as P-Square for many years went their separate ways two years ago with Peter going with the stage name Mr. P while Paul asked to be called Rudeboy. Both have been releasing songs and going to shows as solo artistes since then.

See Mr. P’s post below: