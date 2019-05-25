Good day, and welcome to the Benue State news headlines online update for today, May 25th, 2019, on Concise News.

The Republic of Belarus Ambassador to Nigeria, Vyacheslav Bril meeting with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has promised to support the expansion of the state’s agriculture value chain programmes, Concise News reports. The Chief Press Secretary to the State, Terver Akase said the Belarus Ambassador made the pledge on Friday when he met with the Governor in Abuja. According to the report from Daily Post, Bril disclosed that his country had decided to collaborate with states such as Benue, which have high potential in agriculture, in order to build relationships for greater development. Read more here.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday dismissed a suit filed by David Agada (Benue State), over non-issuance of Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Concise News reports. Agada, who contested for the Oju/Obi Federal Constituency seat in Benue in the February 23 elections, was challenging INEC for failing to issue him with a certificate of return having scored the highest votes in the election. Read more here.

Benue State government, on Thursday, appealed to the federal government to fulfil its promise of constructing resettlement homes for displaced victims of herdsmen attacks in parts of the state to enable the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state to return to their homes. Concise News reports that the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Emmanuel Shio, made the appeal while flagging off another round of distribution of food and other items to IDPs camps in Logo, Makurdi, Guma, Gwer West and Kwande local government areas of the state. Read more here.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Makurdi Zonal Office, Benue State has secured the conviction of one Ikechukwu Sunday Onovo, an ATM fraudster, Concise News reports. Recall that the commission had a few weeks ago arrested, investigated and taken Onovo before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon sitting at Federal High Court Makurdi, Benue on a one-count amended charge. When the charge was read to him, the accused pleaded “guilty” and the prosecuting counsel, Mary Onoja, urged the court to accept the plea bargain and convict him accordingly. Read more here.

