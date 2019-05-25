JAMB: Humanitarian Gives Options To Candidates Who 'Failed' UTME 2019

The founder of The Isolycia Foundation, Sally Suleiman has advised Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidates who did ‘not pass’ the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 to explore vocational options rather than stay idle.

Concise News reports that Sally gave this advice on her verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

The brand influencer whose foundation supports the education of children writes: “I failed Jamb, I’m not going to go into the University this year. It’s okay darling, you can always go some other time. But in the main time, get something to do. You can learn Coding How to design website How to do fix hair How to make clothes Just don’t be idle.”

A fortnight ago, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB registrar disclosed that about 76.2 per cent of the 1,792,719 candidates who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination(UTME) scored below 50 per cent.

In all 2,906 candidates scored over 300 as against 4,683 in 2018 and 57,579 candidates scored between 250 and 299 as against 64,120 in the 2018 results.

Oloyede said 366,757 candidates also scored between 200 and 249, which is a significant improvement from the 2018 results.