In light of the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) Sit-At-Home order, the Police Command in Enugu State on Friday advised parents not to allow their wards to be used by any person or group to threaten existing peace and security in the state, Concise News reports.
The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, told NAN in Enugu that parents should ensure that children with the intention of disrupting the peace in the state desist from it.
The proscribed IPOB had called for a “Sit-at-Home’’ on May 30 in Igbo land to “celebrate fallen Biafra heroes and their struggle for self-determination’’.
“Those with this unlawful intention will be fished out and be made to face the consequence of their act in line with the law,’’ he assures.
A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Sept. 21, 2017, given judicial backing to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order, which outlawed IPOB and declared its activities illegal and acts of terrorism.