INEC Declares Winner Of Zamfara Governorship Election

Nigeria’s electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bello Mattawalle, winner of the Zamfara state governorship election.

Concise News reports that Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the announcement at a press briefing on Saturday in Abuja Nigeriaá capital.

The INEC boss, to this end, said Certificates of Return would be issued to the governor-elect, his deputy, three senators and seven reps-elect in Abuja on Monday.

Mattawalle was declared winner of the Zamfara governorship poll following the Supreme Court’s judgment on Friday which nullified the victory of all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election held on 9 March, 2019.

“Candidate other than the first appellant with the highest vote stand elected. A cost of N10 million is awarded against the appellant,” the apex court ruled.