A Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong has criticised the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammad and other judicial officers for honouring a dinner hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa on Thursday.

The human right lawyer disclosed that it is against the ethics of the judiciary for the CJN and judicial officials to honour such functions.

Effiong who tweeted his claim about the Tanko who might create speculations that he has a personal relationship with the President, he described such act in Nigeria as, ”the madness and impropriety of politicians with so much Passion.”

He tweeted, “Rule 1.4 states: The Judge must be sensitive to the need to avoid contacts that may lead people to speculate that there is a special relationship between him and someone whom the judge may be tempted to favour in some way in the course of his judicial duties.

“1.5 states: A judicial officer must avoid social relationships that are improper or may give rise to an appearance of impropriety or that may cast doubt on the ability of a judicial officer to decide cases impartially.

“When you have the head of the judicial arm, dining with a President who has publicly asserted his disdain for the rule of law, a President who has a petition challenging his election before the courts, at a time that the judiciary is plagued by a crisis of confidence, and you still come here and insult me over my harmless observation, is there hope for the future of Nigeria?”