People advise pregnant women to watch the food they eat and drink. This is one of the reasons opting for healthy fruits is crucial during pregnancy.

The fruit diets will provide the fetus with the nutrients essential for growth and development. A nutritious diet performs an essential role in a person’s overall health, helping the body system to function effectively and reducing the risk of some diseases.

It is medically advised that a healthful diet should include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. However, many pregnant women may not be aware that some specific fruits are particularly helpful during pregnancy.

Health Benefits of Eating Fruit

There are numerous health benefits of eating some select fruits during pregnancy – before during and after the trimester period.

An interesting part of eating variety of fruits is the various diet property it contains which is particularly important during pregnancy as the right nutrients can help the fetus (unborn baby, more than eight weeks) to develop and grow as it should.

Aside supporting the growing baby, improved intake of vitamins and minerals may help a pregnant woman keep her body in the best possible condition.

In addition, eating lots of fresh fruit during pregnancy can help to ensure the safety of both the woman and baby as they remain healthy. Fresh fruit contains lots of essential vitamins and nutrients and is a good source of dietary fibre, too.

Best Fruits to Eat During Pregnancy

1. Avocados



Avocados contain different properties of nutrients, which are an excellent source of:

B vitamins

Potassium

Copper

vitamins C, E, and K

Monounsaturated fatty acids

Fibre

Avocados contains healthy diets that provide energy and prevent neural tube defects. They also boost the cells in charge of building the skin and brain tissues of the fetus.

Also, avocados contain potassium which provides relief from leg pains, another common symptom during pregnancy, especially in the third trimester.

2. Apricots

Vitamins A, C, and E

Calcium

Iron

Potassium

Beta carotene

Phosphorus

Silicon

These nutrients serve as a source of the baby’s growth. On the other hand, iron prevents anaemia and calcium helps the bones and teeth grow strongly.

3. Apples

Apples are full of nutrients to help a growing baby in the womb. This fruit has various properties which includes:

Vitamins A and C

Fibre

Potassium

According to a study, eating apples during pregnancy may reduce the likelihood of the baby developing asthma and diseases over time.

4. Berries

Berries have an antioxidant property, which is an extraordinary source of hydration.

Vitamin C

Healthy carbohydrates

Antioxidants

Fibre

Berries contain lots of water, which makes it start out as an excellent source of hydration. The antioxidants properties help with iron absorption and boost the body’s immune system.

5. Banana

Bananas contain lots of:

Vitamin C

Potassium

Vitamin B-6

Fibre

Banana fruits can help fight pregnancy-related constipation, and there is some evidence to prove that vitamin B-6 relieve nausea and vomiting in early pregnancy.

6: Dates Fruit:

Dates contain many rich nutrition which is efficient for women during pregnancy and it also eases childbirth.

The following are nutrients available:

Vitamins A, E, K, C, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folates, Niacin, B6, Pantothenic acid, Zinc, Calcium, Iron, Choline, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Manganese.

7. Guava

Guava is rich in vitamin E and folate, making it an essential fruit to eat during pregnancy.

Guava is an ideal choice of fruit for pregnant women because it contains the following nutrients:

Vitamins C and E

Polyphenols

Fibre

Carotenoids

Isoflavonoids

Folate

Guava contains a combination of nutrients. It helps pregnant women during delivery. Eating guava gives tendency for relaxing muscles, aid digestion prevents cancer and reduces constipation. (Read more on 16 unbelievable Health benefits of Guava)

8. Grapes



Grapes contain antioxidant properties which can boost the immune system.

Consuming plenty grapes can boost women’s intake of:

Vitamins C and K

Folate

Fibre

Organic acids

Pectin

The nutrients in grapes aid the biological changes that occur during pregnancy.

Grapes also contain an immune-boosting antioxidant, which includes: flavonol, tannin, Linalool, anthocyanins, and geraniol, which help during baby delivery.

9. Mangoes

Mangoes are rich in vitamins A and C.

10. Oranges



Orange serves as an excellent source of:

Folate

Vitamin C

Water

Oranges contain a folate property that can help prevent neural tube defect.

The Neural tube defects can cause conditions such as spina bifida, where the spinal cord does not develop properly, and anencephaly, in which a large part of the brain and skull are missing.

11. Pears



Pears are a source of the following nutrients:

fibre

Potassium

folate

Potassium has a health benefit which makes the heart healthy for both the pregnant woman and baby. It also stimulates cell regeneration.

12. Pomegranates



Pomegranates serve pregnant women with lots of nutrients, such as:

Vitamin K

Calcium

Folate

Iron

Protein

Fibre

Research suggests that drinking pomegranate juice helps to reduce the risk of injury to the placenta.

Therefore, nutrient-dense pomegranates are a good source of energy, that has a high iron content which prevents iron-deficiency.

How much fruit should someone eat during pregnancy?

Pregnant women are advised to eat at least five portions of fresh fruits and vegetables each day and to change these as much as possible. Fruits can be fresh, canned, frozen, or dried.

