

A former chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Chubby Ben-Walson, has filed an application against Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to a State High Court in the South-South State.

Concise News understands that Ben-Walson alleged that the PDP fails to pay N85 million, its eight years outstanding rents owning him.

Walson’s counsel, Kelvin Ejelonu, claimed that the PDP who were not represented in court after being served the court notice since March 27th, adding that the time they had to file their response to the processes had long expired.

Justice T. I. Cocodia, in his rulling, appealed the complainant to give the PDP another chance to enabled them to file their acknowledgement and be served hearing notice and adjourned the matter to June 24.

Walson is inquiring a declaration of the court that the “he (the claimant) is entitled to payment of rent from the PDP (defendant) for the use of his six-winged storey building located along DSP Alamieseigha Expressway, Yenagoa”.

“An order of the court that the defendant (PDP) should pay to the claimant the outstanding rent of N85 million being the balance of unpaid rent for the claimant’s building from July 31, 2010, to till July 31, 2018.

“An order to the defendant to pay the due rent of N20 million as rent from July 31, 2018, to July 31, 2019, if this matter transcends August 1, 2019.

“An order of this court that the defendant should pay to the claimant 10% interest on the balance of the unpaid rent, and 10% interest on the total judgement sum until the said judgment sum is liquidated,” he concluded.