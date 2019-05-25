Ex-President Jonathan Gets New Appointment

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was on Friday appointed as honorary Special Adviser on the Bayelsa Education Trust Fund Board by Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

The governor said: “Let me commend our leader, the former president for his educational strides during his time as the governor of this state, he laid the solid foundation for our educational system that is why I have the honour to appoint him as the honorary special adviser to oversee the collection of donations for the education trust fund.

“With this appointment, he will sit on the board of Bayelsa state education development trust fund, as a former teacher, an educationist; he has enough experience to drive the board to success.”