Arsenal Boss, Unai Emery has made a move to fly to the Baku early, going two days ahead of Chelsea, for their Europa League Final preparations.

Concise News learned that Emery and his squad will leave for the host city in Azerbaijan on Saturday and use local training facilities to get ready for Wednesday night’s all-London final.

The Gunners are going to take a big squad on the 5,000-mile round-trip as they can name 12 substitutes for the game, see it as a chance to get used to the weather.

On the other hand of things, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, however, thinks his team is better served by continuing to use their Surrey training base in London.

It was disclosed that the Blues will not fly out until Monday.

However, both London clubs will be allowed to train in Baku’s Olympic stadium, which stages the final, to get used to the pitch.