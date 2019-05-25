Ekiti Election: PDP's Eleka Reacts To Supreme Court Judgment

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 Ekiti state governorship election, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, says the winner of the poll, Kayode Fayemi, knew he (Olusola-Eleka) was robbed.

Concise News understands that Olusola-Eleka, who was deputy governor of the southwest state during the second term of ex-governor Ayodele Fayose, was reacting to a judgment by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The apex court affirmed the election of Fayemi after dismissing the appeal by Olusola-Eleka challenging Fayemi’s victory.

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had declared Fayemi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 197,459 votes to defeated Olusola-Eleka who got 178,121 votes in the July 14.

But not satisfied with the outcome, PDP and Olusola-Eleka challenged Fayemi’s victory at the Ekiti State Election Petition Tribunal, Court of Appeal and the highest court in the land – Supreme Court.

In its ruling, the five-man panel of the Supreme Court, led by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, unanimously held that the appeal challenging the outcome of the poll lacked merit.

The PDP candidate, in his reaction, said he congratulated Fayemi because of his nature as an “Omoluabi (cultured person).

But Olusola-Eleka urged the governor to sincerely exhibit the true “Omoluabi” attitude Ekiti people were known for by focusing on governance in the true sense of it.

“My consolation at this time is that the people of Ekiti as well as Fayemi and the APC knew I was robbed and God being God, the true story shall be told someday by those who orchestrated the theft,” he said.

“The least expectation of Ekiti people from Fayemi and APC now is that they should reduce the people’s pains by governing well so the people do not suffer double loss having now lost their mandate freely given.

“I am committed to Ekiti, I am going nowhere but will work side-by-side with my people until Ekiti is delivered from clutches of mindless and heartless vampires and election riggers.

“I urge all true lovers of Ekiti that time for a broad coalition to free Ekiti from those mortgaging its interests and destinies to outside forces has come.

“I am prepared to play my part and together we shall win. Awolowo once said “after darkness comes glorious dawn.”

Also, he thanked his former boss Ayodele Fayose and all members and leaders of the PDP at the state, zonal and national levels for the unflinching support they gave him.