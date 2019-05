Valencia have ended Barcelona‘s reign as champions of Copa del Rey with a 2-1 win over the La Liga champions on Saturday, Concise News reports.

Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno netted the goals for Valencia at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, before Lionel Messi pulled one back with a finish from close range.

Barcelona, who are 30-time winners of the this Cup, struggled without injured duo Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.