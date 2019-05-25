President Buhari Meets Amosun Behind Closed-Door In Abeokuta
President Muhammadu Buhari receiving Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to commission projects executed by the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Meanwhile, Buhari’s presidential chopper NAF 540 landed at Arcade Ground, State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan at about 10:30 am.

Advertise With Us

Concise News gathered that Buhari held a private meeting with Amosun shortly after his arrival relating to the sanction of the governor by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor was sanctioned for anti-party activity, as he backed the governorship candidate of the APM, Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade, in the 2019 election in the state.

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR