President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to commission projects executed by the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Meanwhile, Buhari’s presidential chopper NAF 540 landed at Arcade Ground, State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan at about 10:30 am.

Concise News gathered that Buhari held a private meeting with Amosun shortly after his arrival relating to the sanction of the governor by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor was sanctioned for anti-party activity, as he backed the governorship candidate of the APM, Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade, in the 2019 election in the state.