Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde remains adamant that he wants to turn his team’s fortunes around despite pressure continuing to mount on him after Saturday’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia.

Concise News reports that the collapse against Liverpool at Anfield increased the uncertainty surrounding his position and this latest slip-up has only made matters worse, but he is not planning on leaving the Camp Nou.

“Coaches always want to turn things around,” he says after the game at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

“If you gave me the choice of falling in the final or quarter-final, I’d have preferred the final.

“If I could have chosen between the Champions League quarter-finals or semi-finals, I’d have said semi-finals.”

Valencia were not dominant but made the most of their opportunities, which Valverde acknowledges himself.

“They are great on the counter-attack and they were very effective,” he notes.

“We played in their half and arrived easily into the area around their box, but we lacked a spark to finish the moves.”

With just the La Liga title to their name for the season, comparisons were again drawn to that night in Liverpool, which Valverde rejected.

“The games were different,” he says.

“We can celebrate the La Liga title.

“We had expectations that we couldn’t reach.

“Winning everything is all we wanted, it’s in the blood of a winner, but someone always has to lose.”