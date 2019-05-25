Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique believes that his team’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia cannot be excused, even with their absentees.

Adding to their Anfield collapse, the Catalan side fell to more disappointment at the Estadio Benito Villamarin against Valencia.

“When you don’t win and you have absences you can blame them, but I don’t think there are any excuses,” Pique says after the final whistle.

“We’re Barcelona, we have to win everything and even more so against Valencia.

“We have to congratulate them and try to win everything next year.”

Ernesto Valverde’s future has had further doubt cast upon it, but Pique says the coach’s future doesn’t concern the squad.

“We don’t worry about the coach’s future,” he says.

“We have to analyse on an individual level after each game and see what we can improve.

“The decisions aren’t in our hands but we’ve said more than once that we’d like him to continue.”

Valencia didn’t carve out too many clear-cut chances but were far more clinical when they did approach goal than the Catalans.

“They arrived [in our area] three times and scored twice,” Pique says.

“We had chances at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second.”