National Chairman of Arewa Pastors Non-denominational Initiative for Peace, Bishop Abu Richard, has condemned former President Olusegun Obasanjo for insinuating that there is a plot to turn Nigeria into an Islamic country.

“It is no longer an issue of a lack of education and employment for our youths in Nigeria which it began as, it is now West African Fulanisation, African islamisation and global organised crimes of human trafficking, money laundering, drug trafficking, gun trafficking, illegal mining and regime change,” the former Nigerian leader had said last Saturday at the second session of the seventh Synod of the Anglican Communion in Delta state.

But Richard, while briefing newsmen on Pre-swearing-in Prayer Meeting on Saturday in Abuja, said, “the accusation of Islamization by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is highly condemnable. As a child of God and by my exposure, the President cannot Islamize Nigeria with the Vice President, who is a Christian.”

On the security challenges, Richard advised President Muhammadu Buhari and security operatives to be proactive rather than reactive.

“President Buhari is not the cause of these killings. Most of these killings have been going on before he took over power. That is why we have fasted today and prayed that God should strengthen him,” the founder of Warriors of Christ Cathedral in Port Harcourt added.

“We also call on the security agencies to put in more efforts to stop these killings and we pray for a good 9th National Assembly that will be able to work with the government of the day with good policies to develop this country.

“We pray for Buhari to do much better as he will be sworn in for the second tenure. From his statement and all that we have been hearing, we believe that through God he will perform better.”