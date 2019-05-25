APC National Working Committee Congratulates Atiku

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Governor of Kebbi State, on his emergence as the new Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF).

This was contained in a statement Friday night by Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary.

It noted that Bagudu’s unanimous election was well deserved.

“We note Bagudu’s achievements in the agricultural sector, particularly rice production in Kebbi State which is in line with the diversification agenda of the President Muhammau Buhari-led APC administration.

“In line with the PGF’s Objectives of promoting good governance, ensuring developmental synergy across APC States and promoting the social democratic programmes of the APC, we are confident that under Bagudu’s leadership, the PGF will continue to contribute to the growth of our great party, promote our progressive ideals and support the President Buhari administration to continue to deliver on the promises made to the Nigerian people.

“We wish Bagudu a successful tenure as Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF)”, the statement added.