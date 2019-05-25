Again, ASUU Warns FG Over Delay In Releasing N25bn Pledge

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the Federal Government to release the N25bn it approved for university lecturers.

ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, stated this at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State during a valedictory lecture and book presentation by the former Vice Chancellor of Micheal Okpara University, Umudike, Prof Ikenna Onyido.

According to Ogunyemi, members of the union were getting impatient daily over the delay, saying there would be a point the union leadership would no longer be able to stop members from taking action.

Expressing worry over the development, he accused the Federal Government of reneging on its promises.

The ASUU President debunked reports of plans by the union to embark on industrial action over the matter.

He said, “ASUU has not said it is going on strike. What we said was the reported N25bn the Federal Government said it had approved, we’ve not seen it.

“When we signed the memorandum of action with the government on 7th February, we agreed that by 28th February, the N25bn would be released, and government signed it. We’re yet to see it three months after.

“That’s why we’re saying that government has defaulted and if our members come up with any decision because government has defaulted, the leadership can’t stop them. That’s the challenge we have.

“We’re only calling on Nigerians to prevail on government to make good its promises and not just to tell us about paper release. Let’s see the actual release.”