After Herdsmen Radio, Ohanaeze Challenges FG To Launch Biafra Radio

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has challenged the Federal Government to be straight with Nigerians about the proposed radio station for Fulani herdsmen.

Concise News reports that the spokesman of the group, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, in a statement forwarded on Friday, warns the Federal Government to stop any negative tendencies that could raise suspicion or further divide the country.

Ibegbu claims that the establishment of radio stations has nothing to do with killings and kidnappings by armed Fulani herdsmen.

He says, “The Federal Government should also open a Radio station for the pro-Biafra movements, Boko Haram, Shiites and other agitating groups in Nigeria, even for criminals that make life brutish for the people.”

Also, the Ohanaeze spokesman berates the Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State for weeping over the killings in his state.

“It was the same Governor Masari that has been fighting against the restructuring of Nigeria, a step that will help to end the insecurity in the north.”

Recall this online news medium reported that the federal government had confirmed the acquisition of an Amplitude Modulation Radio broadcast licence, to reach herdsmen across various locations in the country.

Dr Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, who stated this in Abuja during an interview with newsmen, said the establishment of the radio frequency was to end the perennial farmers-herders clashes across the country.