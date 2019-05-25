Juventus forward, Paulo Dybala has revealed that he has no intention to leave the Serie A giants to join Manchester United this summer’s transfer.

Concise News understands that Dybala’s agent, Gustavo, who doubled as his brother, claimed last week that the Juventus number 10 wants to leave for the Red Devil.

Gustavo told Radio Impacto Córdoba, “There are many possibilities that Paulo leaves Turin. He needs a change, he was very much at ease in Italy but now he is no longer.”

“I can’t say where he’ll go, but there is a strong chance Paulo will leave. Of course he’s not happy there.”

However, the Argentine International reacting to his agent’s claims, dismissed the claim and said, ‘My brother spoke for himself.’

The 25-year-old told Sky Sport Italia at an event at the Adidas Store in Milan yesterday.

He said: “[Juventus sporting director Fabio] Paratici knows what I want to do next year… to keep playing here.

“Paratici knows that next year I want to continue here. Then it doesn’t depend on me.

“Juventus must make its choices with the coach that will come. But society knows it, next year I want to stay here.

“I have a lot of respect for this shirt and for these fans, and because of this I will only talk about Juventus, not about other teams, because that seems to me a lack of respect.”