Zamfara: NBA Reacts To Supreme Court Judgment

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Zamfara Chapter, has hailed the Supreme Court over the judgment against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

A five-man Supreme Court panel sitting in Abuja, on May 24 nullified the APC last primaries and all the seats won in the general elections.

The Supreme Court also directed the political parties and candidates with highest numbers of votes to be declared as the winners in all the offices contested.

The NBA State Chairman, Bello Galadi, gave the commendation in Gusau on Friday.

Galadi said, “Court as the last resort, has done the right thing in the right direction to rescue democracy in the state and country as a whole.

“This showed that by implication, rule of law, justice and true democracy had started to emerge in the nation’s political system.”

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving court free hand to discharge its responsibilities.

Jubilation erupted across the state as soon as the news of the Supreme Court judgement filtered in, with vehicles and motorcycles carrying People Democratic Party (PDP) flags and posters around the streets.