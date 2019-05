Zamfara: Full List Of 35 APC Candidates Sacked By Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday shocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) as it sacked all its elected candidates in Zamfara State barely five days to the swearing-in of politicians who emerged victorious in the 2019 general election.

The party had what it considered a clean sweep in Zamfara, but on Friday, the highest court in the land awarded the ruling party’s votes to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The internal crisis that prevented the party from holding primary elections is seen as the reason for this massive loss.

Overall, APC lost seven house of representatives seats, three senatorial positions, 24 house of assembly seats, and governorship.

Below is a full list of those affected by the ruling:

SENATE

Tijjani Yahaya, Zamfara north

Aliyu Bilbis, Zamfara central

Abdulaziz Yari, Zamfara west

HOUSE OF REPS

Muhammad Ibrahim Birnin-Mogaji Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency

Husaini Moriki Shinkafi/Zurmi federal constituency

Rikiji Garba Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency

Zubairu Bungudu Bungudu/Maru federal constituency

Sharu Anka Anka/Talata Mafara federal constituency

Muhammad Rini Bakura/Maradun federal constituency

Bukkuyum Jibo Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency

STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY