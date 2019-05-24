Nigerian superstar, Ayo Balogun, also known as Wizkid has shared an adorable photo of his third child ” Zion” and dropped a caption ”See Person Pikin.”

Wizkid had Zion with his manager, Jada Pollock, in November 2017 in what came as a surprise as the relationship between the duo was unknown until the bundle of joy arrived.

The Music star’s firstborn is 7-year old and he is yet to announce the date for his wedding.

Also, he is yet to make it known if he would be getting married to any of his baby mamas or not.

See post: