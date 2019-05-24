What Atiku Said About Supreme Court's Zamfara Judgement

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court which declared PDP winner of the governorship election in Zamfara State.

Atiku said the apex court upheld the rule of law and did justice by the decision which also declared his party winner in the state’s House of Assembly elections.

“Nothing is as pleasing to the ears of believers as justice being served in the holy month of Ramadan,” Atiku said in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe.

He commended the judges for “putting aside the interests of the powerful and upholding the interests of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

“God first, Nigeria second, must be our priority as trustees of the people.

“When justice prevails, the people rejoice, chains are broken, freedom is multiplied and society is enriched,” he added.

He said he was hopeful that the Supreme Court and “our Lords Justices will let Lady Justice have full reign in other petitions that will come before them;” and that good conscience, fear of God and the rule of law will prevail.

He said, in so doing, the judges would write their names for good on the sands of time and avoid the “infamy” that he said oppressors wish to thrust on them as their legacy.

He said, “Once again, Atiku Abubakar commends the Supreme Court for siding with justice.

“He congratulates the Governor-elect Hon. Bello Matawalle and the people of Zamfara, who will finally have a government that will address the issues that have made life an ordeal in that great state.

“The storm is over and peace and calm are coming to Zamfara.

“May God bless the Supreme Court of Nigeria. May God bless Zamfara State and may God bless Nigeria, now and forever.”