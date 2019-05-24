The Flying Eagles of Nigeria got off to a winning start at this year’s U20 World Cup as they thrashed Qatar 4-0 in an opening Group D clash.

Concise News reports that the Nigeria U20s dominated the contest and deserved their big win against a team that offered very little resistance in Poland.

The victory is a big boost for the team leading up to Monday’s next group game against the USA.

Maxwell Effiom opened the scoring for Nigeria after 12 minutes when he tucked away a rebound after skipper Ikouwem Udoh’s shot from the left flank was somehow kept out.

Striker Henry Offiah made it 2-0 in the 24th minute when he redirected a cut-back from the impressive Udoh to wrong-foot the Qatar goalkeeper.

Despite a slow start in the second half, the Flying Eagles came back into the groove to net two more goals in the second period.

Manchester City youngster Tom Dele-Bashiru made it 3-0 on 68th minutes after being set up by Kingsley Michael.

The rout was completed in the 74th minute when substitute Jerome Akor headed into the path of defender Aliu Salawaudeen to fire home the fourth goal for Nigeria.

Qatar were not much of an opposition to the Flying Eagles.

Their best chance in the first half came in the 37th minute, but somehow Zilkilifu Rabiu scrambled the danger for a corner after the Flying Eagles defence was split open.

At the restart, they enjoyed more of the ball and on a few occasions threatened their opponents’ goal, but thereafter they fizzled out to allow Nigeria to post a big opening day win in Poland.

The Flying Eagles starting XI: Olawale Oremade – Rabiu Zulkifilu, Ikouwem Udoh, Aliu Salawudeen, Valentine Ozornwafor – Jamilu Mohammed, Maxwell Effiom (Success Makanjuola 81), Tom Dele-Bashiru (Nnamdi Oforborh 81), Kingsley Michael – Tijani Mohammed (Jerome Akor 68), Henry Offia

Coach: Paul Aigbogun