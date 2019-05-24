Ubi Franklin Reportedly Expects Fourth Child

CEO of record label Made Men Music Group, Ubi Ekapong Ofem, also known as Ubi Franklin is allegedly expecting his fourth child from his fourth baby Mama.

Concise News had sometimes ago reported that the Nigerian music artist manager was expecting his third child which he said was a baby boy, according to his revelation via Instagram.

Although the expected third child is yet to be delivered, reports have it that the mother is one of his staff called Nicola Siyo.

In the recent report about his expected fourth child, the lady with whom he is reportedly expecting the child from is said to be a U.S based businesswoman named, Sandra Iheuwa.

The arrival of the fourth child is coming after just a month from when he had his third child with his South African former staff.

He was married to Lillian Esoro in a lavish wedding party before the union hit the rock after just a year.