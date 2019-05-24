Senegal have set a record at the FIFA U-20 World Cup as Amadou Sagna scored against Tahiti after just 9.6 seconds – the fastest goal in the competition’s history – to surpass the previous record set by Nigeria’s Monday Odiaka in 1985.

Concise News understands that the last time a hat-trick was scored at a U-20 World Cup was four years ago.

Sagna eventually completed his hat-trick in the opening Group A fixture, as the west Africans recorded a 3-0 win.

But hosts Poland had a day to quickly forget as they went down to Colombia in the group’s other match.

Elsewhere, Davide Frattesi opened the scoring for Italy after just three minutes to help his team to a narrow 2-1 win over a Mexico in Group B, while South American champions Ecuador were held to a 1-1 draw by Japan.