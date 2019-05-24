Transfer News: Top English Club Join Race In Signing Super Eagles Star

Inform Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is being chased by many top European clubs with the English Premier League club, Southampton joining the race to sign the VFL Wolfsburg forward.

According to Completesports.com, the Saints will have to pay a fee in the region of €12m to land the young Nigerian who has been in tremendous form as a loanee at Belgian club, Sporting Charleroi.

However, Concise News learnt that the 20-year-old is also being monitored by Javi Gracia’s Watford, Gennaro Gattuso’s AC Milan and Christophe Galtier’s Lille ahead of a possible summer transfer.

Osimhen has found the back of the net on 19 occasions for Sporting Charleroi in all competitions this season, as well as providing four assists.

Osimhen scored a brace to help Sporting Charleroi beat KV Kortkijk 2-1 on Monday to secure a place in final of the Belgian Europa League Playoffs.