Transfer: Inter Milan To Offer £30million Plus Ivan Perisic To Land Man United's Lukaku

Inter Milan are reportedly willing to offer Ivan Perisic plus £30million to Manchester United to land striker Romelu Lukaku.

Concise News understands that the Belgium international has been linked with a move to Serie A, having talked up a move to Italy in the past.

Lukaku played second fiddle to Marcus Rashford in the second half of last season and scored just 15 goals in all competitions.

According to Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter will make a £30million bid for Lukaku but will also offer winger Perisic in the deal.