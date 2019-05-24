Tonto Dikeh Mocks Social Media Beggars, Gives Them Name

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to Instagram to shade the medium users who ask for money every time they see a celebrity.

The actress went ahead to call people of this calibre “upcoming yahoo boys,” stating that some of them have on their display picture the image of foreigners.

Tonto Dikeh pointed out that some people have an entitlement mentality, and it is only in Nigeria that fans demand money because they are fans.

According to her, she has been a fan of American pop star, Rihanna for years and she does not ask for money.

Making reference, she wondered how a white pilot will be begging her for N10K.

She further revealed that some people have been demanding for N500K from her.

“Up coming Yahoo SHILDREN i See you!! The amount of fake accounts on insta just to beg and troll is alarming!!

“Una get time, YOUR MATES Are signing deals you are opening fake accounts on the gram!!

Weldone Ma weldone sir,” Tonto Dikeh captioned.

See post: