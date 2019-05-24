Veteran Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, who is of the opinion that men are fragile regardless of their look, got into a misunderstanding with a fan.

The multi-award winning singer who through his Instagram stated that men are fragile was dragged into an exchange by a follower who countered his claim.

“Men are fragile too. Don’t mistake muscles, deep voice, bearded face and a stern look for strength and wholeness,” Timi Dakolo wrote.

However, in the opinion of the fan who countered the singer’s claim of men being fragile, she requested that men seat back and allow women to be the head.

She wrote, “Fragile ko fragile ni. If ur fragile why don’t u calm down, let women take the lead.”

In his response, Timi Dakolo advised that follower learn to put a limit on her public display of what he called “stupidity”

“Display such high level of stupidity on the gram, my dear sister doesn’t speak well of you o. Try dey hide am you hear?”, he responded.