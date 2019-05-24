The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the All Progressive Congress (APC) did not conduct valid primaries in the build-up to the 2019 general elections in Zamfara as the court voided all votes cast for the party during the general elections.

The ruling party finally lost its bid to govern Zamfara State for the next four years following the Supreme Court ruling.

Concise News gathered that the Supreme Court validated the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, which ruled that no valid primaries were conducted by the APC in Zamfara State.

“Candidate other than the first appellant with the highest vote stand elected. A cost of N10 million is awarded against the appellant,” the court ruled.

The candidate of the APC, Mukhtar Idris, had been declared the winner of the elections after he polled 534,541 votes despite controversies trailing his candidacy.

The PDP candidate is believed to have come second in the election and could now be declared the governor-elect in the state.

The ruling also affects all APC Zamfara House of Assembly candidates who were initially declared winners of their elections.