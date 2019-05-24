Super Eagles Duo Tops EPL Most Wasteful Forwards List

Super Eagles Duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Isaac Success have been listed among the most wasteful forwards in the just concluded English Premier League, Concise News Reports.

The reports, according to the EPL’s official website revealed that the Leicester City forward only netted 5.56 per cent of his 18 shots with just a goal in 30 Premier League games.

Also, Watford star, Isaac Success netted just 3.45 per cent of his 29 shots fired during the 2018/19 season with a goal in 30 Premier League games.

The online news learnt that other players included are Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, Gonzalo Higuain, Wilfried Zaha, Wolves’ Raul Jimenez, Everton’s pair of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Theo Walcott, Salomon Rondon, Danny Ings and Pedro Rodriguez.

Other players with the Nigerian pair in the bottom 12 are some of the most highly-rated forwards in the division, who are among the most wasteful in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial is statistically the most clinical among all the Premier League players who have at least five goals to their name.

The France international netted 10 goals out of 39 shots from his 27 appearances for United this season.

That gives him a shot-conversion rate of 25.6 per cent, which is higher than anyone else in the English top flight. That wasn’t enough to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into the top four, though.

Liverpool’s Mane is second, scoring more than one goal in every four shots taken (25.3 per cent). Glenn Murray of Brighton is the surprise name in third position on 24.1 per cent. Just behind him in fourth is Aubameyang, whose 22 goals came from only 94 shots (23.4 per cent).